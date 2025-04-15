Iraq’s al-Sadiqoun bloc slams “Unconstitutional” deals with Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s al-Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc denounced recent security and economic agreements reached between the Iraqi and Turkish governments, calling them “unconstitutional.”

Bloc chairman Habib al-Halawi, speaking at a press conference in the parliament building, accused the government of concluding key deals with Turkiye “without consulting political blocs or informing lawmakers.” He called for immediate disclosure of the agreements to the Speaker of Parliament and relevant committees, stating, “We reject any deal signed without legislative oversight.”

Al-Halawi also urged the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee to investigate intelligence activities linked to the Nineveh Guard Forces and the Kirkuk Shield, requesting the summoning of the Foreign Minister and other officials for clarification.

The official condemned ongoing Turkish military operations in northern Iraq, describing them as “expansionist,” and blaming Ankara for repeated cross-border strikes, damage to farmland, and civilian casualties. He demanded the removal of Turkish military bases, warning that Ankara’s presence poses a “strategic threat” to Iraq and the Region.

On the economic front, al-Halawi called on Turkiye to release Iraq’s full water share, accusing it of using water as “a political bargaining tool.” He noted that restricted flows have severely impacted agriculture and livestock sectors.