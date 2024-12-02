Iraq holds 1st meeting for national strategy for rule of law, Kurdistan Region participates

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Justice Minister Khalid Shwani chaired the first meeting of the Committee responsible for developing a national strategy to strengthen the rule of law and justice.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Justice and included representatives from both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as a representative from the Investigator Organization for the Rule of Law (I.O.L).

According to a statement from the Government Communication and Media Office, the meeting focused on the Iraqi team's work to implement the National Strategy for the Rule of Law and Promoting Justice for 2025-2030.

“The strategy aims to instill democratic values post-2003 and reflects the state’s policy across all institutions,” Shwani said, stressing the importance of transparency in the relationship between the state and citizens.

“The adoption of a strategy to strengthen the rule of law requires enacting laws that guarantee citizens can exercise their legitimate rights.”

The minister added that Iraq is taking significant steps to improve its international standing by fulfilling its commitments to protect political, civil, and social rights. This includes regularly submitting reports to the United Nations Human Rights Council, and adhering to specified timelines.