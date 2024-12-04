Iraq facilitates safe return of Lebanese migrants

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced the return of the first flight carrying 150 Lebanese nationals, referred to as “guests of Iraq,” from Baghdad International Airport to their homeland, free of charge, following the recent ceasefire declaration.

The ministry explained that “the safe return of these individuals was carried out under the directives of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the diligent oversight of the Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Faeq Jabro.”

The ministry further noted that some Lebanese families chose not to be part of this plan and began returning voluntarily through coordination with the private sector.

Lebanese migrants began fleeing to Iraq in late 2024 due to escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, which intensified after the Gaza war, led to widespread destruction and loss of life in southern Lebanon. Over 20,000 Lebanese sought refuge in Iraq, with many settling in cities like Najaf and Karbala.

However, the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect in late November 2024 and was brokered by the United States and France, has allowed many Lebanese migrants to return home. Despite the widespread destruction, many Lebanese are determined to return and rebuild.