Iraq expresses solidarity with Russia after plane crash

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq's Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Russia following the crash of an Antonov An-24 passenger plane in Tynda, Amur Oblast, in the Russian Far East, which claimed the lives of all on board.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry extended “its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Russian people,” affirming Iraq’s support for Russia “in facing this painful tragedy.”

Earlier in the day, the An-24 aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Tynda Airport during a flight from Blagoveshchensk. The plane was carrying 43 passengers and six crew members when contact was lost.