Iraq election appeals top 800 as deadline closes

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 18:30)

The number of appeals against Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary election results has surpassed 800, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Thursday, as the window for submitting challenges closes today.

According to a statement, Article 20 of the IHEC law grants parties and candidates three days to contest decisions issued by the Board of Commissioners, starting from the day after publication. Appeals may be filed at the National Office, any electoral branch, or directly with the Electoral Judicial Panel.

The law also obliges the Board of Commissioners to respond to the Panel’s requests within three working days, while the Panel must issue a ruling on each case within ten working days of receiving the Board’s response.

Today’s update follows IHEC’s release of the final results on Monday, confirming a 56.11% turnout across special voting on November 9 and the general vote on November 11, conducted at 8,703 polling centers and 39,285 stations nationwide.

IHEC had reported receiving 36 appeals on the first day of contesting the results.

