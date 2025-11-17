Iraq drops six election winners ahead of final results

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Monday disqualified six winning candidates and voided their votes, according to documents obtained by Shafaq News.

The disqualified candidates belong to several coalitions, including Al-Hasm Al-Watani (The National Resolve Alliance), Salahuddin Hawiyatuna (Saladin our Identity), Al-Siyada (Sovereignty Alliance), and Tahaluf Salahuddin al-Muwahad (The Unified Alliance of Saladin).

IHEC attributed the decisions to multiple violations under the electoral law, including failures to submit valid academic certificates.

The announcement came hours before IHEC is expected to publish the final results of Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections, which concluded on 11 November with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Old lines, new margins

In earlier stages of the electoral process, IHEC had already removed more than 800 contenders for violations ranging from forged educational documents to legal and criminal issues—among them previous Baath Party affiliation, murder, bribery, forgery, fraud, and corruption.