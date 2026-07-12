Iraq demands Gulf de-escalation to safeguard trade

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday warned that rising tensions in the Gulf could threaten maritime security and disrupt international trade, urging all parties to avoid further escalation and settle disputes through diplomacy.

The Foreign Ministry called for compliance with international law, respect for state sovereignty, and adherence to the principles of good-neighborly relations. It also reaffirmed Baghdad’s readiness to help ease tensions, preserve regional stability, and support conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

The United States and Iran have traded attacks in recent days, with Washington striking more than 300 targets inside Iran, while Tehran retaliated against US military bases in Gulf States and Jordan. Both sides accuse the other of violating the June 17 memorandum of understanding that ended hostilities between them.

Read more: US, Iran trade strikes after Tehran recloses Strait of Hormuz