Iraq delays crisis talks amid Iran–Israel uncertainty

Shafaq News/ A planned high-level meeting between Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework* (CF) and the State Administration Coalition** (SAC) has been postponed indefinitely due to regional instability and lack of quorum, a political source revealed on Tuesday.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Sunday, was set to address the fallout from the Iran–Israel war and formulate a unified position amid heightened geopolitical tensions. However, the source told Shafaq News that the absence of several senior CF leaders and the failure to meet quorum contributed to the delay.

“The lack of clarity in international positions regarding the Iran–Israel conflict, coupled with differing views among Iraqi factions and worsening regional volatility, made it impossible to hold the meeting as planned,” the source said.

He confirmed that no new date has been set, noting that future discussions depend on whether the military confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv escalates further or a resolution is reached.

The source warned that the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict continues to pose direct risks to Iraq, given its geographic and political proximity to the escalating hostilities. “If the confrontation continues, it will inevitably impact the region as a whole—and Iraq in particular,” he said.

The postponed meeting was expected to bring together Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and key figures from across Iraq’s ruling political spectrum. The agenda was to include discussions on recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, efforts to unify Iraq’s diplomatic stance, and strategies to shield the country from becoming entangled in the broader conflict.

“This session was intended to determine Iraq’s next steps and preventative measures,” the source said. “But until there is clarity in the regional scene, political calibration inside Iraq will remain on hold.”

*The Coordination Framework is a core Shiite bloc with close ties to Iran.

**The State Administration Coalition is the larger, ruling alliance that includes the Framework plus Kurdish and Sunni parties.