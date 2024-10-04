Iraq condemns Israeli attacks on Tulkarm civilians, decries "trajectory disconnected from humanity"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government condemned the Israeli army's targeting of civilians in the Tulkarm camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday, asserting that the "helpless silence" of the international community effectively fuels these "acts of aggression."

Iraqi government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi stated, “The Zionist occupation continues to perpetrate massacres that reveal its criminal intent and determination to commit genocide against our Palestinian people, exemplified by its latest crime targeting civilians in the Tulkarm camp.”

“If acts of aggression truly reflect a trajectory disconnected from humanity, aimed at escalating the conflict, then the silent and impotent stance of the international community effectively fuels these offenses, particularly as this aggression has now extended to impact our brothers in Lebanon,” he added.

Al-Awadi reiterated Iraq's appeal to "free voices worldwide and to international and UN organizations to condemn the aggression and those who shield and support it."

He affirmed that the Iraqi government "supports every action or diplomatic effort to halt this aggression and put an end to the occupier's behavior and disregard for the values and principles recognized by humanity, while also continuing to do everything possible to assist our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon and support their heroic resilience."

On Thursday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike on a café in the Tulkarem refugee camp, killing 18 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The West Bank, under Israeli occupation since 1967, has seen a sharp increase in violence over the past year, with tensions escalating further following the outbreak of the Gaza War in October 2023. According to the Al Jazeera tracker, at least 723 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 5,750 injured by settlers and Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7.