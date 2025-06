Iraq backs worker rights at global labor summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmed al-Asadi, met with his Turkish counterpart, Vedat Isıkhan on Tuesday in Geneva during the 113th session of the .

The meeting, held at the United Nations headquarters, was part of Iraq’s broader efforts to strengthen its labor legislation in line with international standards. Al-Asadi led Iraq’s tripartite delegation, which included representatives of government, employers, and workers.

During the conference, the Iraqi delegation participated in discussions on global labor issues such as biological risk protection, regulating digital platform work, and integrating the informal economy. Al-Asadi stressed Iraq’s commitment to updating national labor laws to meet international conventions, with a focus on occupational health, social protection, and workers’ rights.

He also confirmed Iraq’s plans to submit outstanding reports on core labor conventions by September, covering areas such as forced labor, child labor, workplace safety, and maritime labor protections.