Shafaq News- Damascus

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa co-chaired expanded talks between the two countries’ delegations in Damascus on Wednesday.

According to a statement from al-Zaidi’s office, the talks covered plans to export Iraqi oil through the Baniyas pipeline, which has a stated capacity of up to 2 million barrels per day, as well as efforts to expand bilateral trade.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to develop the agricultural sector to promote food security and economic integration.

Al-Zaidi described Iraqis and Syrians as one people in two countries, emphasizing the need to develop the partnership between the two countries, particularly in the economic and social fields. He also called for stronger security cooperation, unified positions on regional and international issues, “and work to achieve peace and stability in the region.”

Al-Sharaa welcomed al-Zaidi and his accompanying delegation, expressing deep appreciation for the visit and affirming Syria’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Iraq.

The discussions took place during al-Zaidi’s visit to Damascus for talks with al-Sharaa and other Syrian officials. The visit follows stops in Saudi Arabia and Jordan as part of the Iraqi prime minister’s regional tour, which included a visit to Jordan on October 26.