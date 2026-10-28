Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading steady in Baghdad but edged higher in Erbil, hovering around 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 167,800 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,250 dinars and bought it at 167,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 167,700 dinars and buying prices at 167,600 dinars.