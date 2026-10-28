Shafaq News- Beijing

The Iraqi General Company for Communications and Informatics had signed a cooperation memorandum with Chinese technology company Huawei during Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad’s visit to China, Iraq’s Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the agreement aims to deepen the strategic partnership, develop telecommunications and information technology infrastructure, and advance Iraq’s digital transformation.

The memorandum also forms part of broader efforts to improve the country’s digital environment and expand network infrastructure and electronic services, the ministry added.

Sanad arrived in China on Monday for an official visit, during which he met with his Chinese counterpart, the minister of industry and information technology, to discuss issues of mutual interest, particularly cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and fifth-generation (5G) technology.

China expressed interest in expanding technical cooperation and exchanging expertise with Iraq to keep pace with rapid technological developments and serve the interests of both countries.