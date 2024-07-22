Iraq and Iran discuss enhanced security cooperation and border management

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed key areas of cooperation with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, according to a statement from Al Sudani's office.

The talks focused on several critical topics, including Iran's participation in the Second Baghdad International Conference on Combating Drugs and the major recommendations that emerged from the conference.

The statement noted that the meeting also addressed "enhancing security cooperation in managing the shared border and implementing the security agreement. Both sides emphasized the importance of preventing the use of Iraqi or Iranian territory as a base for attacks on neighboring countries and stopping exploitation by unlawful groups."

Additionally, the discussion covered ways to facilitate the movement of pilgrims visiting holy sites, including the decisions taken by the Iraqi government to ensure "smooth and efficient transit." Economic cooperation between the two countries was also reviewed.