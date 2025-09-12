Iran, Iraq sign anti-narcotics MoU

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Friday, Iran announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to expand cooperation in combating narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Local media reported that the deal was finalized in Baghdad during a visit by Hossein Zolfaqari, the Iranian President’s Representative and Secretary-General of the National Anti-Narcotics Committee, at the invitation of Iraq’s Health Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi, who also chairs his country’s anti-drug body.

The memorandum calls for tighter border controls, joint training workshops for law enforcement, and enhanced capacities in prevention, treatment, and demand reduction. It also includes closer monitoring of psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals subject to international controls to prevent their use in illicit drug production.

Officials said the agreement builds on earlier bilateral accords and international conventions, aiming to strengthen coordination and provide a clearer legal framework for tackling narcotics-related crimes in both countries.

