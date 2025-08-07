Iraq and China discuss preparations for second Arab–Chinese Summit

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met on Thursday with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, to discuss ongoing preparations for the second Arab–Chinese Summit scheduled to be held in Beijing next year.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Cui delivered a message from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding coordination efforts ahead of the summit. He expressed China’s appreciation for Iraq’s pivotal role in the preparatory process, particularly in its current capacity as chair of the Arab League summit.

The Chinese envoy emphasized the importance of close cooperation with Iraq to ensure the success of the high-level meeting, which aims to further strengthen ties between China and the Arab world.

Minister Hussein affirmed Iraq’s commitment to supporting the summit and noted Baghdad’s intent to play an active role in shaping its agenda. He stressed the importance of aligning positions among Arab states and the Arab League to help achieve the summit’s goals.

نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية يلتقي السفير الصيني لبحث التحضيرات للقمة العربية–الصينية الثانية – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/qAdgMwPgc6 pic.twitter.com/9NTYms5TfI — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) August 7, 2025

Both sides agreed to establish a joint coordination mechanism to oversee summit preparations and set a schedule for future meetings.

The talks also touched on broader bilateral relations, including plans for an upcoming visit by a high-level Chinese delegation to Baghdad to explore ways to expand cooperation across various sectors.