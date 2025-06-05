Iraq and Belgium discuss economic ties and regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received Serge Dickschen, the non-resident Ambassador of Belgium to Iraq, in Baghdad to discuss bilateral ties.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Media Office, al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s commitment to enhancing economic partnerships with European countries and welcomed Belgian investment in infrastructure, services, energy, health, and water sectors.

The Prime Minister also commended Belgium’s role in supporting Iraq’s stability and sovereignty as part of the Global Coalition, calling for advancing bilateral coordination in post-conflict reconstruction and economic recovery.

In turn, Ambassador Dickschen expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Iraq, and appreciation for Iraq’s balanced foreign policy and its regional engagement, particularly during the recent Arab Summit hosted in Baghdad.