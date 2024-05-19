Iraq affirms readiness to assist in searching for President Raisi's helicopter

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid affirmed, on Sunday, Iraq's support and readiness to assist in the search for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter.

This came during a phone call he made to Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to inquire about the latest developments regarding the incident.

The Iraqi President expressed "deep sympathy and great concern," affirming Iraq's support for the Islamic Republic in this "difficult situation" and its readiness to "mobilize all resources and efforts to provide possible assistance in the search operations."

President Rashid extended his wishes for the safety of President Raisi, his accompanying delegation, and the Iranian people.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is "closely following with great concern the news of the incident." The Ministry affirmed its "solidarity and sympathy with the government and people of the Islamic Republic in these difficult circumstances."

On Sunday evening, Iranian state television reported that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation made a "hard landing" in East Azerbaijan province, Iran. The Iranian President was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier in the day.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi confirmed no new updates regarding the president's condition.

Iranian media mentioned that the helicopter involved in the incident carried President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other officials.

Reports indicated that the Iranian President's helicopter had to land due to poor weather conditions, with "bad weather hindering the arrival of rescue teams to President Raisi's helicopter."