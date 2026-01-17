Iraq, Turkiye address regional impact of US–Iran standoff

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed bilateral ties and escalating tensions between the United States and Iran during a phone call on Saturday.

According to a statement, the talks examined the potential repercussions of the US–Iran standoff on regional stability. The ministers also discussed Hussein’s upcoming visit to Tehran, recent political developments in Iraq, and the ongoing government formation process, stressing the need to preserve “political stability” and strengthen “regional cooperation.”

Speaking to Shafaq News earlier, an Iranian source confirmed that Hussein is scheduled to visit Tehran on Sunday for a one-day official trip. Meetings are planned with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials to address Baghdad–Tehran relations and the latest developments in the Washington–Tehran tension.

The unrest in Iran began on December 28, 2025, after the rial fell to about 1.45 million per US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency has documented 3,090 confirmed deaths, with 3,882 additional cases under review, at least 2,055 serious injuries, and 22,123 arrests nationwide, while Iranian authorities acknowledge roughly 2,000 fatalities.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of fueling instability, with Araghchi arguing that demonstrations began peacefully before turning violent due to what he described as the “infiltration of armed groups.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military options targeting Iran’s security apparatus, while stopping short of a final decision, since the protests erupted. He has also imposed a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran and suspended planned engagements with Iranian officials.

Read more: Escalation without Collapse: Washington’s options against Tehran