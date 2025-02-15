Iraq Trade Ministry: Food baskets coming for Ramadan

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Trade is taking steps to limit rising food costs ahead of the holy month of Ramadan starting February 20, launching a new distribution of food baskets ensuring that citizens, especially low-income families, have access to essential goods at subsidized prices.

"The food basket program has been crucial in achieving food security for vulnerable families," said Ministry Spokesman Mohammed Hanoun in a statement released on Saturday. "By providing essential commodities at affordable prices, we aim to ease the burden on families during this important time."

In addition to the food basket program, the ministry is also taking steps to stabilize prices in local markets, including the opening of hypermarkets offering a 20% discount to families enrolled in social welfare programs.

Hanoun urged citizens to avoid panic-buying and hoarding goods before Ramadan, assuring that hypermarkets will be well-stocked with all necessary items at subsidized prices. "There is no need to worry," he said. "We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to affordable food during Ramadan."