Ministry of Trade blocks Ur Company's first export deal, the company says

Shafaq News/ The Director-General of the State-owned Ur Company for Electric Industries, Haydar Sahar, accused the Iraqi Ministry of Trade of impeding the progress of the company's first export deal.

Sahar told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Saturday, "recently, Ur Company announced it sealed an agreement to export a product to Syria. However, six months from its production, the product is still stockpiled in the company's depots because the Ministry of Trade halted its exportation."

"We agreed with the Syrian company to export 25 tons of Aluminum parts in the first batch. In the next step, we sign a contract for a thousand tons of the same product," he said.

"The Syrian side paid the dues a few months ago with hard currency. It is trying to get it outside the country via the Kurdistan Region because of the less complex exportation procedures. It also opted not to sign the second contract."

"The Ministry of Trade claims that those products are preliminary material, which exportation is prohibited by the Government," he continued, "this is completely untrue. Our company's specialty is to produce this product that we make from Aluminum."