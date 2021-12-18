Iraqi government owes +32 billion dinars to a state-owned company

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Government owes the Ur Company for Electric Industries more than 32 billion dinars, a press release by the State-owned company said on Saturday. The company's CEO, Haidar Sahar, told Shafaq News Agency that the company sold products to the Ministries of Electricity and Oil at a value of 30 and 2.5 billion dinars, respectively. "The company demanded the respective ministries pay the dues on multiple occasions, but they did respond. This has contributed to the lack of funds to buy the material we use to manufacture cables," he explained. The sales of Ur Company, according to Sahar, amounted to 45 billion dinars. "This can be doubled if the government buys our products as it does with foreign companies."

