Iraqi government sends 58 billion Iraqi dinars for Kurdistan's Farmers

Shafaq News/ About 58 billion Iraqi dinars has been transferred into the Kurdish Ministry of Trade and Industry's bank account in the Kurdistan Region. This financial injection constitutes the payments owed to farmers for their contributions to the marketing of the wheat crop during the year 2023.

In a statement, Nawzad Sheikh Kamel, the Director General of Commerce, conveyed that the Ministry has received an additional 58 billion dinars in financial dues earmarked for farmers.

Kamel delineated the distribution of these funds across the Kurdistan Region's provinces: Al-Sulaymaniyah receives 27 billion dinars, Erbil secures 18 billion dinars, and Duhok accesses 13 billion dinars.

Kamel also emphasized that financial and administrative protocols are in motion to ensure the seamless distribution of these funds.

The Iraqi government has allocated about $12 billion to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in its 2023 budget, a significant increase from the $8 billion it received in the previous year. The new budget also includes several new entitlements for the KRG, including the reconstruction of areas damaged by the war against ISIS, the salaries of KRG employees, and the development of KRG infrastructure.

The KRG has welcomed the new budget, but some Kurdish leaders have expressed concern that it is insufficient. They argue that the KRG needs more money to provide its citizens with essential services.