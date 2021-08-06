After eight months, Government fail to boost the ration card

Shafaq News/ For eight months, Iraqis have been waiting for the Ministry of Trade to fulfill its pledges on improving the food basket, a closer step toward placing the government on the track of reform and transparency.

Samal Muhammad, shop owner from al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency, "we are still waiting for the Ministry of Trade's decree to enter into force. However, after eight months, what we were able to obtain was the same we did before -wheat, rice, oil, and flour- and for four months only. The citizen's share of sugar, previously 2 kg, was halved for no obvious reason."

Citizens revealed that only oil and sugar are manufactured domestically, the rest are imported. "waiting for the end of the year is an ultimatum for the government's credibility."

For his part, citizen Haval Aziz, praised the decision of the Ministry of Trade to "subsidize the food basket," noting, "the government's support for the citizen through the food basket is relieving for the citizen economically, especially the economically challenged group."