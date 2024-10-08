Iraqi Ministry of Trade to open hypermarkets in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Trade reassured citizens of the availability of food security in the country and announced plans to open "hypermarkets" in Baghdad.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammad Hanoun, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "For the first time, the ministry has secured food security for Iraqi citizens by maintaining a strategic stockpile of essential foodstuffs in preparation for any potential security crisis."

He added, "The ministry currently holds a sufficient strategic reserve of wheat, amounting to 6.3 million tons, and the remaining six items of the food basket are available in abundance."

Hanoun also noted that "new marketing centers will be opened in Baghdad in the coming days, featuring hypermarkets that offer all the food products citizens need, especially durable goods. These items will be sold at cost price, which is about 20% lower than the local market."

He further explained that "six marketing centers will be opened in Baghdad in the coming days, while all other governorates are preparing to establish similar markets that meet the same standards. This will ensure the availability of food products and contribute to stabilizing food prices in local markets."

A hypermarket is a large retail space that combines the features of a supermarket (offering food products) and a retail store (providing non-food items such as electronics and clothing), allowing shoppers to purchase a wide range of necessities in one place. It is characterized by a vast selection of goods in a large shopping area.