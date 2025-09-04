Iraq, Oman forge strategic partnership with key agreements

2025-09-04T19:56:41+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani concluded a two-day visit to Oman, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening strategic ties.

In an interview with Oman TV, Al-Sudani highlighted that Iraq-Oman relations are built on shared historical, social, and economic foundations, noting that these shared foundations have fostered closer collaboration in recent years.

The visit also included the signing of 24 joint memoranda of understanding and two agreements, described by Al-Sudani as “a significant step toward a real shift in the history of bilateral relations.”

Building on these developments, he highlighted the creation of a strategic partnership, emphasizing Oman’s role in facilitating investments, joint projects, and development initiatives across Iraq.

Al-Sudani further noted a corridor linking Omani ports with Iraq’s Grand Faw Port, extending to Turkiye and Europe, calling this partnership an important framework for enhancing regional economic cooperation.

