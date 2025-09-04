Iraq, Oman forge strategic partnership with key agreements

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani concluded a two-day visit to Oman, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening strategic ties.

In an interview with Oman TV, Al-Sudani highlighted that Iraq-Oman relations are built on shared historical, social, and economic foundations, noting that these shared foundations have fostered closer collaboration in recent years.

#لقاء_خاص : دولةُ محمد شياع السوداني رئيس مجلس وزراء جمهورية #العراق الشقيقة بمناسبة زيارته الرسمية لسلطنة عمان . pic.twitter.com/hCgwvTxHWN — تلفزيون سلطنة عُمان (@OmanTVGeneral) September 4, 2025

The visit also included the signing of 24 joint memoranda of understanding and two agreements, described by Al-Sudani as “a significant step toward a real shift in the history of bilateral relations.”

Building on these developments, he highlighted the creation of a strategic partnership, emphasizing Oman’s role in facilitating investments, joint projects, and development initiatives across Iraq.

Al-Sudani further noted a corridor linking Omani ports with Iraq’s Grand Faw Port, extending to Turkiye and Europe, calling this partnership an important framework for enhancing regional economic cooperation.