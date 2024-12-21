Iraqi PM Al-Sudani receives official invitation to visit Oman

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi.

“During the meeting, Al-Busaidi delivered a letter from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, inviting the Prime Minister to visit Oman,” Al-Sudani’s media office stated, adding, “The letter highlighted the progress in bilateral relations and expressed a desire to expand avenues of mutual cooperation to serve the interests of both the Iraqi and Omani peoples.”

“The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations and enhancing bilateral economic and trade exchanges, particularly in the oil derivatives sector. It was also announced that during the Omani Foreign Minister’s visit, the Iraqi-Omani Joint Committee would convene for the first time at the level of Foreign Ministers since its establishment.”

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the Arab region, particularly the situation in Syria. Both sides emphasized the need to “coordinate positions among Arab countries to solidify stability, reiterating Iraq’s call to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, and to protect the ethnic, social, and cultural diversity of the Syrian people while supporting their free choices.”

“The discussions also touched on the ongoing aggression in Gaza, efforts to support the resilience of the Palestinian people, and the necessity of consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon,” as per the statement.