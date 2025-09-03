Iraq and Oman sign 24 MoUs to expand cooperation

Iraq and Oman sign 24 MoUs to expand cooperation
2025-09-03T16:16:16+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Omani Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said oversaw the signing of two agreements and 24 memoranda of understanding.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the deals covered fields such as taxation, energy, trade, education, industry, and defense cooperation.

Omani political researcher Habib al-Hadi described Al-Sudani’s trip as “a new strategic stage” in Iraq–Omani relations, which he characterized as “historical and spanning thousands of years.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon