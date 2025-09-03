Iraq and Oman sign 24 MoUs to expand cooperation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Omani Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said oversaw the signing of two agreements and 24 memoranda of understanding.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the deals covered fields such as taxation, energy, trade, education, industry, and defense cooperation.

Omani political researcher Habib al-Hadi described Al-Sudani’s trip as “a new strategic stage” in Iraq–Omani relations, which he characterized as “historical and spanning thousands of years.”