Iraq-Iran Security Committee meets in al-Sulaymaniyah to discuss agreement implementation

Shafaq News/ The security committee responsible for implementing the security agreement between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting in al-Sulaymaniyah, on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi National Security Advisory, the meeting was chaired by National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and attended by Pavel Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), along with committee members, government officials, and military and security leaders from both central Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement highlighted that the ongoing series of meetings aims to address the provisions outlined in the security agreement between Iraq and Iran.

In 2023, the high-level committee overseeing the security agreement emphasized the need to evacuate the bases of Kurdish opposition groups and parties from the Kurdistan Region. These groups, which oppose the Tehran regime, are to be considered refugees.

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh, reported that a joint team from both Iran and Iraq had visited the Kurdistan Region to assess the progress of the agreement, specifically regarding the disarmament of Kurdish groups opposed to Tehran's regime.