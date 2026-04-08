Iraq, Iran FMs discuss ceasefire efforts and Lebanon escalation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday the progress of ceasefire efforts in the region and the escalation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said the talks took place during a phone call in which both sides reviewed ongoing negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire. They also assessed the role of Pakistan and several other countries in facilitating dialogue.

The ministers discussed recent field developments in Lebanon and their humanitarian and security implications.

According to the statement, Hussein and Araghchi stressed the need to work with multiple countries to push the United States to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt attacks on Lebanon and create conditions for resuming negotiations.

The Iranian minister also briefed his Iraqi counterpart on the outcome of his recent international contacts over the past two days as part of efforts to reduce tensions and support de-escalation.

Earlier today, Araghchi said the ceasefire terms between the United States and Iran are clear and explicit, adding that the US must choose ceasefire or continued war via Israel. He shared a post by the Pakistani prime minister on X dated April 7, stating that, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.”