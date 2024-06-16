Iranian ambassador outlines three key components of foreign policy toward Iraq

Shsafq News/ On Sunday, the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, said that supporting territorial integrity, achieving stability, and fostering economic prosperity are the three main components of Iran's foreign policy towards Iraq.

Al-Sadegh met with members of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate in the city of Najaf, marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

The Iranian ambassador highlighted the "strong fraternal ties between the two peoples and the importance of consolidating this relationship. "He also called for enhanced cooperation between the media in both countries.