Iranian President-elect: We place great importance on Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pazeshkian emphasized his country's significant interest in maintaining and strengthening relations with Iraq during a phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

Iranian state media reported, on Tuesday, that in the call, President Rashid congratulated Pazeshkian on his electoral victory, describing the bilateral relationship between Iraq and Iran as "deep and strong, aligning with the interests of both nations." Rashid reiterated Iraq's commitment to preserving and enhancing these relations and laying the groundwork for further cooperation shortly.

Pazeshkian expressed his hope to deepen and expand the relationship with Iraq through collaboration with senior officials in both countries. "We place great importance on the great nation of Iraq," Pazeshkian stated, adding that the two countries share common perspectives and positions in many areas, which supports the deepening and development of their cooperation.

This conversation follows a call on Monday between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and President-Elect Pazeshkian, during which Al-Sudani extended an official invitation for Pazeshkian to visit Iraq.