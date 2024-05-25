Iran's Supreme Leader thanks Iraq for condolences following President Raisi's demise

Shafaq News / Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed gratitude to the Iraqi people on Saturday for their sympathy and condolences following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency, "President Abdul Latif Jamil Rashid and his accompanying delegation attended the mourning ceremony held for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah in Tehran, where condolences were extended to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian officials."

President Rashid expressed "deep regret" over the tragic incident which occurred before a scheduled and important visit by the Iranian President to Iraq aimed at discussing and enhancing the robust bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefit of both neighboring peoples.

In response, Ayatollah Khamenei "thanked and appreciated President Rashid for his presence and condolences, as well as the Iraqi people for their sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian people." He emphasized the "strong ties between the two countries and the necessity to continue on the path of strengthening and developing these relations."

Earlier today, President Rashid embarked on a visit to Iran to extend condolences following the tragic death of President Raisi.

The Iraqi Presidency said that Rashid heads a delegation comprising former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, leader of Al-Nasr Coalition Haider al-Abadi, the Secretary-General of Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani, and Humam Hamoudi, the head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq.

In addition, the delegation includes key ministers and parliamentary figures.

Notably, Iraq PM Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, as well as Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani, participated in Raisi's funeral last Thursday.