Iran exports 1-million worth of dialysis machines to 5 countries, including Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iranian knowledge-based companies have successfully exported locally produced hemodialysis (HD) machines to five countries, including Iraq and Syria, According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

An HD machine filters a patient's blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or absent. It functions as an artificial kidney.

Over the past three years, these companies have exported machines to Iraq, Syria, Indonesia, Venezuela, and Afghanistan, with the total value reaching one million dollars.

These Iranian companies are the sole producers of dialysis machines in West Asia, operating under a license from the Iranian Ministry of Trade and Industry. They have the capability to manufacture 1,000 units of the ATF 1022 model annually.

IRIB highlighted that these Iranian HD machines cost one-third of the price of comparable foreign machines from Germany and Japan. To date, 1,800 of these machines have been installed in 400 dialysis centers throughout Iran.

Notably, Iran is one of only five countries globally that have developed the knowledge and technology to manufacture hemodialysis machines, alongside the United States, Germany, Sweden, Japan, and Italy.