IRI strikes a "vital" target in southern Israel with drones

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Tuesday, that it conducted a drone strike targeting what it termed a “vital” site within Israel.

The IRI stated that its fighters struck “a vital target in Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat), southern Israel, using drones, on Monday.”

The group declared that all its operations are “in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon”, vowing to continue “resisting the occupation [Israel].”

For several months, the IRI—a coalition of Iran-aligned Iraqi factions that includes groups like Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada—has reported regular rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli interests. The United States has designated all of these groups as terrorist organizations.