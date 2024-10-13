IRI conducts second drone attack on Israel within hours
Shafaq News/ In the second attack of its kind within hours,
armed factions in Iraq announced, on Sunday, hitting a “vital target” for
Israel, in the Golan Heights.
A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)
said, “In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and
supporting our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the
massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including
children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in
Iraq attacked, for the second time today, Sunday 13-10-2024, a vital target in
the occupied Golan, using drones.”
The statement declared the continuation of operations “to
destroy the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”
Earlier today, IRI announced that it launched a drone attack
on an Israeli military target in the Golan Heights.
Since October 7, 2023, Iran has ramped up its support for
the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions in the
region. Iranian-aligned groups began attacking US military bases in Iraq and
Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, with strikes escalating as Israel's
offensive against Lebanon unfolded.
In response to increasing attacks from Iraq, Israel has
issued a stern warning. "We are closely monitoring the threats coming from
Iraq and gathering intelligence," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari
stated. "We will do what is necessary."