IRI conducts second drone attack on Israel within hours

Shafaq News/ In the second attack of its kind within hours, armed factions in Iraq announced, on Sunday, hitting a “vital target” for Israel, in the Golan Heights.

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said, “In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked, for the second time today, Sunday 13-10-2024, a vital target in the occupied Golan, using drones.”

The statement declared the continuation of operations “to destroy the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”

Earlier today, IRI announced that it launched a drone attack on an Israeli military target in the Golan Heights.

Since October 7, 2023, Iran has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions in the region. Iranian-aligned groups began attacking US military bases in Iraq and Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, with strikes escalating as Israel's offensive against Lebanon unfolded.

In response to increasing attacks from Iraq, Israel has issued a stern warning. "We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated. "We will do what is necessary."