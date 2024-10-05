IRI attacks Israel with "advanced cruise missiles" and drones

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Saturday that it launched missile and drone attacks targeting five sites within Israel.

In a statement, the resistance said that its fighters "launched advanced cruise missile attacks on two targets in the early hours of Saturday, October 5, 2024, with the first located in in the northern suburbs of Haifa and the second in the southern occupied territories.”

The IRI affirmed that the attacks were "part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

In a second statement, the resistance also reported that its fighters “attacked three vital targets in northern Israel using drones,” confirming that operations would continue to target the "enemies" at an escalating pace.

On Friday, the Israeli army reported that two soldiers were killed and 24 others injured in the "fiercest attack" launched by Iraqi factions in nearly a year. The IRI announced that it had “successfully attacked three targets in Tiberias and the occupied Golan Heights using drones," marking the most severe strike among over 180 attacks on Israel since November 2023.

A day earlier, the resistance targeted a site in southern Israel with a drone, which it claimed had "advanced capabilities used for the first time."

The ongoing conflict in the region has seen increasing tensions, with militant groups from Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon ramping up their operations against Israeli targets “in solidarity with the Palestinian movement and people.”