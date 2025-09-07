IHEC to bar over +1,000 candidates ahead of Iraq votes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is preparing new lists of disqualified candidates, which could raise the total number of exclusions to more than 1,000 ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections, informed sources confirmed on Sunday.

The sources told Shafaq News that the forthcoming lists will cover candidates barred for falsifying academic documents as well as others implicated in criminal cases. Since opening registration for blocs, parties, alliances, and independents, IHEC has issued multiple exclusion lists, citing the Accountability and Justice Law, criminal charges, and other violations.

The Head of the IHEC Media Team, Imad Jamil, confirmed that 751 candidates have already been barred under the Board of Commissioners’ decisions, citing reasons ranging from accountability measures to criminal records and corruption charges.