IHEC submits election results to Federal Supreme Court

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) submitted the final results of the country’s sixth legislative elections to the Federal Supreme Court on Monday for certification.

According to an audio statement by commission spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai, the judicial panel handling electoral disputes has resolved all 853 appeals filed against the results as of Sunday.

Read more: 872 challenges filed, 72 left: Iraq’s election appeals enter final stage

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the country’s top three federal posts are traditionally divided among its main political components. The prime minister is chosen from the Shia parties, the speaker of parliament comes from the Sunni blocs, and the presidency is held by a Kurdish nominee.

Read more: New term, new battle: Six candidates chase Iraq’s speakership

IHEC held the special and general voting rounds on November 9 and 11. Shiite lists secured 187 seats, Sunni lists won 77 seats, and Kurdish lists obtained 56 seats. The commission reported that the Reconstruction and Development Alliance, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, recorded broad gains across 12 provinces, followed by the Taqaddum Party headed by Mohammed Al-Halbousi and the State of Law Coalition led by Nouri Al-Maliki.

Read more: Nechirvan Barzani as Iraq’s President: How could this scenario reshape the country’s future?