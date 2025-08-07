IHEC cancels Istihqaq Diyala accreditation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revoked the accreditation of the Istihqaq Diyala Alliance (Diyala Entitlement), formally dissolving the coalition.

The decision, issued by IHEC’s Board of Commissioners, followed a recommendation from the Department of Political Parties and Organizations, based on Article 1, Paragraph 7 of Coalition Instructions No. 4 of 2023, and came after the National Wisdom Movement (al-Hikma), led by Ammar al-Hakim (three parliamentary seats,) formally withdrew from the alliance.

The coalition also included Sadiqoun, the political wing of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement led by Qais al-Khazali, which holds about 18 seats in Iraq’s parliament.