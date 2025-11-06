Hundreds barred from Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A total of 848 candidates have been disqualified from Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that 7,744 candidates have also registered to compete in the next 329-seat parliament.

Around 21.4 million Iraqis are eligible to vote out of an estimated population of 46 million.

