Hundreds barred from Iraq’s elections
2025-11-06T09:17:44+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
A total of 848 candidates have been disqualified from Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).
IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that 7,744 candidates have also registered to compete in the next 329-seat parliament.
Around 21.4 million Iraqis are eligible to vote out of an estimated population of 46 million.
