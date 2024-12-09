Gaza war aims to erase Palestine, says Palestinian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Palestinian ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, described Israel's war on Gaza as an "attempt to erase Palestine from the map".

Speaking at an event marking International Human Rights Day, attended by a Shafaq News correspondent, Al-Ruwaidi said that “the Israeli occupation, supported by international powers led by the United States, aims to eliminate the Palestinian people and deny their rights to freedom, independence, and statehood with Jerusalem as the capital.”

Al-Ruwaidi praised Iraq’s political and diplomatic efforts, including engaging with international parties, especially the United States, highlighting the humanitarian aid, including receiving injured Gazans in its hospitals.

He also welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to classify Israel’s president and defense minister as war criminals, calling it a “step toward justice”. “This confirms that we are facing a crime of ethnic cleansing, something we have been asserting for years,” he reckoned.

Al-Ruwaidi proceeded, “Unfortunately, the world has long dealt with double standards when it comes to international law and human rights. We now hope to see international laws applied in their rightful place to hold criminals accountable.”

Expressing his gratitude for Iraq’s political, financial, and humanitarian support, the ambassador acknowledged the Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi government, and the Iraqi people across all sectors.

“Iraq has always stood with Palestine,” Al-Ruwaidi revealed, recalling the role of the Iraqi army in the 1948 war and the cemetery in Jenin dedicated to Iraqi soldiers. He also highlighted the longstanding care provided to Palestinian refugees in Iraq.

“Moreover, 10 million liters of Iraqi fuel have been delivered to Gaza, with a second shipment now underway after the first was successfully delivered,” he concluded.