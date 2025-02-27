First in Iraq: AI to monitor oil wells

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Midland Oil Company has introduced artificial intelligence to monitor oil wells in the East Baghdad field, a first for the country’s energy sector.

In a statement, the state-run company, in partnership with Chinese firm EBS, said the DeepSeek-R1 system provides round-the-clock monitoring, replacing manual inspections that often delayed issue detection and response.

“The technology reduces problem detection time to minutes, enables swift risk assessment, and integrates with mobile devices for real-time tracking,” Midland Oil Company noted.

The company called the move a “pivotal step” in modernizing Iraq’s oil fields, improving efficiency, cutting costs, and supporting environmental sustainability.