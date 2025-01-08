Exclusive: Iraq and Iran to restore gas supplies, expand cooperation

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi delegation headed by the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed with Iranian officials the issue of gas supplies to Iraq, an Iraqi government source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that “the meeting, which included Iraq's Minister of Electricity and Iran's Minister of Energy, addressed the reasons behind the suspension of Iranian gas supplies to Iraq and its impact on electricity generation in Baghdad and other provinces.”

The two ministers reportedly outlined a plan to reactivate the contract between Baghdad and Tehran to restore Iranian gas supplies to Iraq.

Earlier on Wednesday, government sources indicated that “Al-Sudani is expected to sign around eight memorandums of understanding with Iran, covering security, economic, and tourism sectors.”

PM Al-Sudani, during a press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, highlighted his visit to Tehran aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing joint issues, especially gas and energy supplies.

He also announced upcoming ministerial meetings to enhance cooperation, with a focus on joint projects in railways and housing.

Al-Sudani also met with Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to discuss further collaboration between the two countries’ legislative bodies.