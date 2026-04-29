Exclusive: Early Iraq cabinet map outlines ministry allocations under Al-Zaidi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, is expected to secure the largest share of ministerial portfolios in Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi’s government, a preliminary cabinet map shows, according to a political source who spoke to Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The allocation is being shaped by parliamentary weight following the recent elections, alongside proposals submitted during government formation talks.

According to the initial map, Al-Sudani’s coalition —winner of 46 parliamentary seats— is set to receive five ministries, including the sovereign Finance Ministry, in addition to a deputy prime minister post.

Coordination Framework Allocations

Within the Coordination Framework (CF) —a Shiite-led coalition that holds 162 of parliament’s 329 seats— other key allocations are taking shape.

The State of Law Coalition (SLC), headed by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, which secured 29 seats, is expected to obtain the Oil Ministry and another service portfolio. The Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, which holds 18 seats, is likely to take the Interior Ministry.

The Planning Ministry is projected to go to the National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, part of the State Forces Alliance that also secured 18 seats. The Electricity Ministry may be assigned to the Virtue (Fadilah) Party, while the Education Ministry is expected to fall to the Services (Khadamat) Alliance, led by Shibl al-Zaidi, which holds 5 seats, rising to 9 when the Wasit al-Ajmal Alliance, aligned with it, is included.

The Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, led by Humam Hamoudi, which ran in the elections through the Abshir Ya Iraq Alliance and secured 4 seats, is set to receive the Youth and Sports Ministry. Meanwhile, the Sadiqoun Movement, led by Qais al-Khazali, which won 27 seats, is expected to obtain the Labor and Social Affairs, and Industry and Minerals ministries, in addition to a deputy prime minister position.

Sunni Bloc Allocations

Among Sunni blocs, the Progress (Taqaddum) Party, headed by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, which won 27 seats, is expected to secure the Higher Education Ministry, while the Al-Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, which holds 15 seats, is likely to take the Defense Ministry.

Kurdish Party Allocations

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which won 26 seats, is expected to obtain the Foreign Affairs and Justice ministries, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which secured 15 seats, may receive the Ministry of Health and Environment and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

Formation Process

Cabinet positions in Iraq are typically distributed through political agreements under the muhasasa system, a post-2003 power-sharing arrangement among the country’s major political and ethnic blocs.

Within the Coordination Framework, discussions are ongoing to finalize the distribution using a “points system,” assigning ministries values typically ranging between 10 and 16 points based on political, financial, and service weight.

Earlier today, CF member Abu Methaq al-Masari told our agency that Al-Zaidi has formed two teams —one to draft the government program and another to select the ministerial cabinet— while political leaders are set to meet him later on Wednesday to finalize the cabinet structure and allocations.

On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi tasked Al-Zaidi, the Framework’s candidate, with forming a government within 30 days and securing parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead



