"Environmental catastrophe": Toxic water fuels Basra protests

Shafaq News/ On Friday, protests erupted in Basra’s al-Madina district over toxic water supplies, deteriorating services, and growing environmental threats.

Demonstrators accused local authorities of negligence, citing untreated sewage from al-Madina and al-Zubair being discharged directly into the Euphrates River, contaminating household water. "The polluted water is causing widespread illnesses," protest organizer Abdul Ghafar al-Awadi told Shafaq News.

Al-Awadi said most newly affected areas had lacked basic infrastructure since 2003, with about 75% of the district still without essential services, warning that winter rains turn many neighborhoods into disaster zones due to poor drainage and road conditions.

Air pollution from nearby oil fields and environmental damage caused by uncontrolled landfill sites have intensified public anger. Al-Awadi described the situation as “an environmental catastrophe” and called for immediate intervention.

Protesters said previous demonstrations had been met with promises from local officials, but no real action had followed. "People have spoken repeatedly, but their demands were ignored," al-Awadi added. In February, tribes in northern Basra launched a protest of their own, demanding improved services and job opportunities for residents living near oil fields.