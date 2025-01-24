Emirates to resume daily flights to Baghdad and Beirut in February

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Emirates airline announced that it will resume daily flights to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and the Lebanese capital, Beirut, starting February 1.

The airline stated, “Emirates will restart services to Beirut… The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad,” adding, “Emirates’ daily flights to Baghdad will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft.”

Regarding flights to Lebanon, the airline confirmed it will operate daily services to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport using its Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering over 5,000 seats weekly in both directions.

“From 1 April 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes,” it added.

Notably, Emirates had previously suspended flights to Beirut in late September 2024 due to the Israeli war on Lebanon, which resulted in over 3,500 deaths, including women and children.