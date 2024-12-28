Iraq to resume direct flights to Lebanon next week

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Minister of Transportation Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi announced the resumption of direct flights between Iraq and Lebanon starting next Monday, to cater to the needs of Lebanese citizens wishing to return voluntarily to their country.

Iraqi Airways' Director Munaf Abdul-Munem confirmed to the Ministry of Transportation that "the company has completed all technical and logistical preparations for resuming voluntary evacuation flights, alongside scheduled flights between Baghdad and Beirut starting January 1."

Abdul-Munem explained that "this measure will facilitate air travel between Iraq and Lebanon, enhancing trade and tourism exchanges between the two brotherly countries," urging passengers to "take advantage of the resumption of this vital route, which will initially operate seven flights weekly, with the possibility of increasing the number of flights based on demand and conditions assessment."

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation spokesperson, Maytham Al-Safi, clarified that the ministry was awaiting official approvals to resume flights between Iraq and Lebanon after they were suspended due to events in Syria.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Airways decided to suspend flights to Lebanon due to security developments in Syria, the primary route for these flights, following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad's regime by opposition groups.

The airline announced that it would temporarily halt flights between Baghdad and Beirut, including complimentary flights for Lebanese citizens wishing to return voluntarily to their country.