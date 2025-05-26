EXCLUSIVE: Iraq in talks to free Israeli-Russian researcher Tsurkov

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is engaged in negotiations to secure the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Coordination Framework (CF), a political alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, confirmed on Monday.

CF member Adi Abdul-Hadi told Shafaq News that “negotiations are underway between government officials and other parties to obtain Tsurkov’s release,” without disclosing the identities of those involved.

“However,” he added, “her fate remains unknown.”

He also described the talks as promising, expressing optimism that they would yield “satisfactory results for all groups involved.”

Tsurkov, a Stanford University doctoral researcher, disappeared in Baghdad over two years ago while conducting fieldwork. She is believed to be held by an Iran-aligned armed group, reportedly Kataib Hezbollah. However, the group denied any involvement in the incident.

Earlier on Monday, a US State Department spokesperson told our agency that discussions are still ongoing over Tsurkov’s case but rejected reports suggesting a prisoner exchange deal involving Iranian detainees.

Western outlets had previously speculated that a potential agreement might include the release of a detained member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and several other Iranian nationals held in US custody under a quiet US-Iraqi understanding.