EU envoys urge keeping Iraq out of regional conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ambassadors of European Union member states accredited to Iraq on Sunday expressed hope that the country would not be drawn into the escalating regional conflict, amid rising tensions linked to the confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

The diplomats made the remarks during a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, where they also condemned recent attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region and critical sites across the country.

According to a statement, the envoys emphasized that the EU is not a party to the ongoing war in the Middle East, while discussing measures taken by the Iraqi government to secure diplomatic missions following recent strikes in Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting also reviewed steps ordered by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to pursue those responsible for attacks on international facilities and ensure legal accountability.

Participants reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to maintaining a neutral course focused on stability and development, a strategy Baghdad has pursued in recent years with the support of international partners to safeguard sovereignty and avoid becoming entangled in regional rivalries.